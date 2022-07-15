Former Heat Draft Pick KZ Okpala Signs With The Sacramento Kings

Former Miami Heat draft pick KZ Okpala has resurfaced in the NBA.

On Friday, he agreed to a two-year deal with the Sacramento Kings. Okpala last played for Oklahoma City Thunder after being traded from the Heat last season.

In Miami, Okpala made nine starts in 63 games. He averaged 2.8 points and 1.8 rebounds on 40 percent shooting. The Heat drafted Okpala in the second round in 2019 out of Stanford.

Okpala will reunite with Kings coach Mike Brown. Brown coached Okpala for the Nigerian national team.

HEAT BRING ROSTER TO 18

The Heat are now two players from filling out the 20-man roster ahead of training camp.

On Friday, they announced the signing of forward Jamal Cain. He is the 18th player under contract. The Heat can have many as 20. With veteran Udonis Haslem likely filling one of the remaining spots, the Heat still have room for one more player. They recently signed guard Jamaree Bouyea.

Cain has appeared in three Summer League games with the Heat between the California Classic and the Las Vegas NBA2K23 Summer League averaging 7.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.33 steals and 1.0 assists while shooting 50 percent from the field and 70 percent from the foul line

