Former Miami Heat Assistant Juwan Howard Once Again Loses Cool On Sideline

The Michigan coach had to be restrained by players after yelling at an official

Former Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard is back in the news after another sideline incident.

Howard, who played with the Heat and later joined coach Erik Spoelstra's staff, had to be restrained by his University of Michigan players after arguing with an official at the end of Wednesday's loss to North Carolina.

During the incident, Howard apparently says “Don’t touch me” and “get your f-ing hands off me” while confronting the referee.

Last year Howard was fined and received a five-game suspension after he hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face during the postgame handshakes.

Howard played for the Heat from 2010-13, winning two championships. After retiring he joined the Heat coaching staff and left to take the job at Michigan in 2019. In the 1990s, he was part of Michigan's Fab Five that made it to two NCAA Finals.

