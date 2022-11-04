Former Miami Heat Center Shaquille O'Neal Responds To Kanye West

Former Miami Heat center Shaquille O'Neal and rapper Kanye West recently had an exchange on Twitter.

West was critical about O'Neal, who helped the Heat win their first championship in 2006, about his business practices.

"Shaq is in business with Jamie Salter Jaimie first said he’s 50/50 with David Beckham and 50/50 with Shaq," West wrote on Twitter. "I said “Jamie . . . There’s no such thing as 50/50 in business . . . Who has the extra 1 percent for the control and voting rights”

O'Neal made sure to make a response.

"Believe me you don’t know me like that," O'Neal replied on Twitter. Worry about your business, and to quote the once great Kanye west “ I got more money than you, so why would i listen to you” take my advice get your family business in order. Have a great day brother."

West has been in the news lately because of his controversial comments about Jewish people on Twitter and during a Fox News interview. West has since apologized but not before losing multiple endorsement deals.

