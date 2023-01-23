Former Miami Heat Guard Kendrick Nunn Expected To Be Part Of Lakers-Wizards Trade

The Lakers and Wizards are reportedly in talks of trade involving Rui Hachimura and Kendrick Nunn

Three years ago, Kendrick Nunn was considered the Miami Heat's next developmental prospect.

Now, he could join his third team.

Multiple reports have said the Los Angeles Lakers are talks with the Washington Wizards about trading Nunn for Rui Hachimura.

Nunn was a member of the All-Rookie team in 2019-20 with the Heat. He averaged 15.3 points and started 67 games. He appeared on the way to a long career in Miami until the Heat did not re-sign him in the summer of 2021. He then signed with the Lakers, where he has failed to reach the success he had in Miami. After missing all 2021-22 with a knee injury, Nunn has averaged just 6.2 points and made just two starts this season.

The Lakers are looking to bolster LeBron James' lineup by acquiring Hachimura, the No. 9 pick in the 2019 draft. He's averaged 13 points and 5.1 rebounds during his career and is coming off a 30-point game against the Orlando Magic.

