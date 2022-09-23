Skip to main content

Former Miami Heat Player Joins Detroit Pistons Coaching Staff

Rashard Lewis, who won a title in Miami, now helping coach the Pistons
Another former Miami Heat player has joined the coaching ranks. 

Rashard Lewis, who played in Miami from 2012-14 and won one championship, is now on the Detroit Pistons coaching staff. He will serve as an assistant and player development coach. 

Lewis joins ex-Heat players Juwan Howard, Caron Butler and Keith Askins among those who have made the transition. 

Last season, the Pistons finished with a 23-59 record, missing the playoffs for a third consecutive year. The addition of someone with Lewis' experience should benefit the young Detroit roster. 

Lewis won a championship with the Heat during LeBron James years. Although he averaged only four points and two rebounds, he was a rotation player throughout his Heat tenure. 

Before joining the Heat, Lewis played nine seasons with the Seattle Supersonics, four seasons with the Orlando Magic and two seasons with the Washington Wizards. Once he retired, he participated in the BIG3 basketball league, which was founded by rapper Ice Cube.

-The Miami Heat hold their annual media day Monday at FTX Arena. The Heat then head to The Bahamas for the start of training camp. 

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons

