Former No. 1 Pick Kwame Brown Prefers Anonymity Instead of LeBron James Life

Many called Brown a bust but he is content with his post-basketball life

Kwame Brown was the No. 1 NBA draft pick the year before LeBron James.

The fact they were both top selections is where the similarities end. Brown had a below average career while James is in the discussion as one of the greatest in league history.

Brown has no problem with their different paths. In fact, he couldn't be happier. He averaged 6.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in 12 seasons while playing for seven different teams.

In a recent episode of The Pivot Podcast, Brown said he wouldn't trade places with James.

"I think it was better. Being a bust is better," Brown said. "LeBron can't do what I can do. They take pictures everywhere he go. I was a bust—ain't nobody taking pictures of me everywhere I went."

Brown seems at peace with his life. While his basketball career didn't pan out, he's had much success in commercial real estate has one of the most popular podcasts around because of his alternative views.

