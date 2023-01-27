Former Teammates LeBron James And Kyrie Irving Have Spats With Fans In Same Week

LeBron and Kyrie nearly respond to heckling fans

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving were teammates with the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning a championship together in 2016.

This week, they did something else jointly.

Both players were involved in near altercations with fans at some point during their games.

James' incident happened at the end of their loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. He was obviously frustrated after losing 133-115 despite scoring 46 points. As he approached the locker room, a fan can be heard on video telling James he needs to right the ship. Before James leaves the court, the fan the makes fun of his hairline.

At that point, James stops and contemplates confronting the fan before security holds him back.

A day later, Irving had a similar encounter with a fan while inbounding the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers. The fan is seen making a crying gesture toward Irving. It resulted in Irving turning around twice to jaw with the fan.

Just another day in the life of two of the NBA's most popular and targeted players.

