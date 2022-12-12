Frequent LeBron James Critic Skip Bayless Goes Directly at Co-Host Shannon Sharpe

Bayless took a personal shot on the latest episode of Undisputed.

Fox Sports 1 analyst Skip Bayless has never shied from making his opinion known on prominent athletes.

While often a critic of LeBron James, he is a strong supporter of Tom Brady and defends him on nearly every occasion. His latest defense of Brady led to a heated segment on Undisputed Monday morning.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost 35-7 to the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. Brady went 34 of 55 for 253 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. The 49ers started Brock Purdy, the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, for the first time. In usual fashion, Bayless brought up Brady’s track record in the NFL instead of addressing his lackluster performance.

When co-host Shannon Sharpe criticized Brady’s performance, Bayless accused Sharpe of being jealous. Sharpe refuted by bringing up his Hall of Fame resume.

Bayless doubled down, saying, “So what? He’s way better than you were.”

Sharpe took it personal.

“You would take a personal shot at me because I say he’s playing bad this year?” Sharpe said. “You’d disrespect me to support him?”

Many thought Bayless was out of line.

“This Tom Brady segment on #Undisputed has got to be the most disrespectful I've ever seen Skip Bayless be towards Shannon Sharpe,” one Twitter user said. “He's willing to discount a Hall of Famer's entire career to stand in support of Brady. SMH.”

Bayless has always had controversial opinions on star athletes, such as James. In 2014, Bayless said Browns quarterback Johnny Maziel would be a bigger athlete in Cleveland than James.

James was with the Heat during this time, but returned to Cleveland and brought the Cavaliers their first championship two years later.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Heat struggling in games against losing teams. CLICK HERE

Defense becoming an issue for Heat. CLICK HERE

Jimmy Butler frustrated with team's lack of consistency. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6