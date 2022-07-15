Getting Stronger Is Among The Focuses For Miami Heat's Caleb Martin

The Miami Heat's Caleb Martin is among the candidates to replace the departed P.J. Tucker at power forward.

So, naturally, improve his physique is one of the focuses for Martin this offseason.

“I’m going to definitely bulk up,” Martin said while speaking to reporters earlier this week in Las Vegas. “I’m going to just get stronger and just develop more technique in guarding those bigger guys. I’m going to definitely be in the weight room this summer and I’m going to just do my best to guard those guys.”

Last week Martin signed a three-year, $20-million contract after having the best season of his career. He averaged 9.2 points on 50.7 percent shooting while playing a career-high 22.9 minutes a game.

If the Heat fail to land Kevin Durant during free agency, they could turn to Martin. He says he's up to the challenge.

“Getting stronger, not necessarily heavier and bigger,” Martin said. “But you can always put on strength and still be light on your feet. I’m going to find a comfortable weight that works for me and I don’t think that’s much of an issue. I don’t really have any trouble guarding fours. You can say that I’ll play the four and guys will be bigger, but I’ve been guarding bigger guys my whole career. So I’m not really worried about that.”

