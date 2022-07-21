Skip to main content

Golden State's Steph Curry Throws Shade at Miami Heat Fans During ESPYs

Curry takes a shot at Heat fans while hosting awards show
  
  

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry hosted the yearly ESPY awards show Wednesday on ESPN.

Throughout the night, he threw shade at athletes such as the Boston Celtics’ Grant Williams and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers. But he also had a few words to say about the Lakers and Miami Heat fans. He claimed those fans have a reputation of leaving games early and showing up late.

“We’re in the fourth quarter of the show, which means all the L.A. fans are finally here. I appreciate y’all showing up. It also means all the Miami fans are already gone so thanks for coming.”

Although they are nothing but innocent jokes, he might have made some valid points. The Heat and Lakers fan bases have always been criticized. One example was during Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals when the Heat played host to the San Antonio Spurs. Heat fans left American Airlines Arena early when they trailed late but tried to get back inside when the Heat made a comeback.

But contrary to what critics believe, the Heat have shown the majority of the fan base is loyal.

According to ESPN, the Heat ranked fourth in NBA home attendance per game at 19,628 last season. In 2018-19, the Heat finished with a record of 39-43 and missed the playoffs. But still, they ranked fifth in yearly attendance at 805,264.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson

