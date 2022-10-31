Skip to main content

How To Watch The Golden State At Miami Heat Game, Betting Odd, Etc

The Warriors play at the Heat Tuesday at FTX Arena

Game time: 6 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: N/A yet

VITALS: : The Heat and Warriors meet for the second and final time this regular season. This matchup marks as the quickest the teams will complete the series in their history, beating the previous earliest date of Dec. 3, 2017. Miami has scored at least 100 points against the Warriors in their last nine consecutive games. The Heat are 32-36 all-time versus Golden State during the regular season, including 19-14 in home games and 13-22 in road games. ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Warriors, Donte DiVincenzo (strained left hamstring) and Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management) are out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F Jimmy Butler

WARRIORS

F Draymond Green 

F Andrew Wiggins

C Kevon Looney

G Klay Thompson

G Steph Curry 

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: “Anybody that’s trying to do it on their own, anybody that’s trying to self-will it, anybody that’s trying to work any kind of individual goals with this, it ain’t gonna work. It ain’t gonna work on either end. We have to come together as a group to figure this out and impact winning.”

