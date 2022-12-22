How To Watch The Miami Heat Against Indiana Pacers Friday, Injury Report, Betting Line, Lineups Etc

The Heat play against the Indiana Pacers Friday in Miami

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: Miami

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -5

VITALS: The Heat and Pacers meet for the third of four matchups this regular season. So far this season, the teams have split the first two contests, both in Indiana. Last season, Miami won the series 2-1. The Heat are 54-71 all-time versus Indiana during the regular season, including 40- 22 in home games and 14-49 in road games. For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (knee) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are probable, Caleb Martin (ankle), Udonis Haslem (Achilles) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are questionable and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) is out. For the Pacers, Kendall Brown (knee) and Daniel Theis (leg) are out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Max Strus

C Bam Adebayo

F Nikola Jovic

F Jimmy Butler

PACERS

F Buddy Hield

F Aaron Nesmith

C Myles Turner

G Andrew Nembhard

G Tyrese Haliburton

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Wednesday's win against the Thunder: “There’s been a little bit more intent of getting to our actions and finding the open guy without missing the moment. We were finding our open shooters in those open windows that close very quickly in this league.”

