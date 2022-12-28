Is LeBron James Doubting The Lakers After Deleting Tweet Saying He Would Never Miss The Playoffs Again?

The Lakers are 13-20 and in 13th place in the Western Conference

LeBron James makes headlines for doing just about anything.

The latest buzz he created was deleting a tweet from April that said he vowed to never miss the postseason again.

Here's what James wrote after his Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention last season: "I can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career! This s--t HURT."

The tweet no longer appears on his feed. It could be because the Lakers sit at 13-20 and are in 13th place in the Western Conference. The Lakers picked up a win against the Orlando Magic Tuesday before tonight's game against the Miami Heat.

The Lakers are just two years removed from beating the Heat in the NBA Finals but injuries have played a role in their struggles this year. Center Anthony Davis remains sidelined indefinitely with a foot injury, so the road to the postseason could get tougher.

