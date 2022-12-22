It's Only Fitting Dwyane Wade And Dirk Nowitzki Go Into Hall Of Fame Together

The NBA legends are both set to become first-ballot Hall of Famers

The announcement is only a formality.

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki, the most celebrated player in Dallas Mavericks history, are going into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame next year.

They were among the nominees announced Wednesday but both can already start preparing their speeches. It's fitting they enter the same year because of their rivalry.

"There's a lot of symmetry to the connection that people will make for eons," Mavericks Rick Carlisle said to the Bleacher Report in 2019.

They met 35 times during their career, with Wade holding an 18-17 edge. They will be forever remembered for their epic two matches against each other in the NBA Finals. Wade defeated Nowitzki in the 2006, winning the Heat's first championship. Nowitzki shocked the NBA world when he led the Mavs past the Big Three era Heat in 2011.

So it makes sense for them to enter the Hall of Fame together.

"It's just hard to like your competition at that time," Nowitzki said in 2019, their final season in the NBA. "But now we're older, and I'm older, and I've got nothing but respect what it did for basketball and for this league."

