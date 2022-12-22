Ja Morant's Comments On Boston Celtics Should Concern The Miami Heat

Morant says the Celtics are the only team the Memphis Grizzlies need to worry about

Last year the Miami Heat were perhaps one shot from making the NBA Finals.

Now, they are an afterthought when it comes to championship contenders. Just take Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant's recent interview with Malika Andrews of ESPN.

When asked about his team's stiffest competition, Morant said it was the Boston Celtics. No mention of the Heat at all. It makes sense because the Heat are just 16-16 at this point and are still fighting for their playoff hopes while the Celtics are atop the Eastern Conference standings.

It just shows how the Heat and Celtics are at different levels now after ending last season in the conference finals against each other. As team captain recently pointed out in an interview with The Ringer, the Heat are still dealing with last year's loss to Boston in the playoffs.

“Sometimes you have a little hangover,” Haslem said. “We had a long season last year. One shot away from the Finals.”

