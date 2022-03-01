Where Jimmy Butler Ranks Among The League's Clutch Players

A recent general manager poll by HoopHype.com listed Butler as No. 11

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has often allowed teammates to control games during the first three quarters.

In the fourth quarter, however, Butler tends to want the ball. It made sense why a recent poll of NBA general managers listed Butler as the No. 11 clutch player in the league. The poll was conducted by HoopsHype.com's Michael Scotto.

The poll listed a Top 10 but Butler was atop the "Also Receiving Votes" section, ahead of the likes of Klay Thompson, Joel Embiid, Ja Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“Jimmy is a killer,” one NBA executive said to HoopsHype. “He’s ultra-confident. It doesn’t matter if he’s missed 15 shots in a row. He thinks he’s going to make the next one. He wants the ball in his hands and has no fear when the game is on the line.”

The full list can be read HERE.

Butler, a six-time NBA All-Star, has proven his ability clutch play throughout the season. In 2020, he had one of the most clutch postseasons in NBA history while leading the Heat to the Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Heat return to action Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

