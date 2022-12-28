Lakers' Patrick Beverley Questions Kyle Lowry's Defense

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Patrick Beverley never shies from controversial opinions.

He proved it again during a recent episode of Kevin Hart’s “Cold As Balls” podcast. When Hart mentioned the Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry among the league's best defensive guards, Beverley disagreed.

“I think the best defensive point guards in the NBA: You (Beverley), Kyle Lowry. Kyle defends well,” Hart said.

Beverley replied, “Defends okay. You’re just saying that because he’s from Philly.”

“Kyle’s a good defender,” Hart said. “He’s a strong guard.”

“No he’s not,” Beverley responded.

Beverley, who is a three-time All-Defensive player, has every right to speak on the topic. Lowry doesn’t have the defensive accolades but his numbers support him. Not only has he averaged one steal in his career but he has recorded a negative defensive box plus/minus in just two of his 17 seasons.

Since Lowry joined the Heat, they have played well defensively. They are seventh in defensive ratings with 111.4.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

How Heat Twitter reacted to Monday's win against Timberwolves. CLICK HERE

Takeaways from the Heat's win against Timberwolves. CLICK HERE

Heat hoping to benefit from abundance of clutch games. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson. You can also check out his personal blog https://allball30.wordpress.com