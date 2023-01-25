LeBron James Beg For Los Angeles Lakers To Get Him Help After 46-Point Effort In Loss

LeBron has now scored 40 points against every team after blowout loss to Los Angeles Clippers

LeBron James is the king of cryptic tweets.

After Tuesday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, James added another to the long list. He tweeted out an alien emoji after scoring 46 points in a losing effort, becoming the first player to have 40 against every NBA team in a career.

My guess is the tweet referred to James playing out of this world because he's on a recent tear while chasing the league's all-time scoring record.

The tweet got fans asking the Los Angeles Lakers to find help for James this season so he efforts aren't for nothing.

James hit a career-high nine 3-pointers and is now 178 points of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer. He also became the first player to score 40 points against every NBA team in a career.

Despite the accomplishments, the Lakers are 22-26 and No. 13 in the Western Conference standings. James could miss the playoffs for a second straight year.

The Lakers recently traded for power forward Rui Hachimura and are anxiously awaiting the return of Anthony Davis, so hopefully James gets the help he needs to make a postseason push. Otherwise, the greatness of this season will be wasted.

