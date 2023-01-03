LeBron James Bows Down To Donovan Mitchell After 71-Point Game

LeBron had no problem with Mitchell breaking his Cavaliers scoring record

LeBron James holds the Miami Heat single-game record for most points when he scored 61 against the Charlotte Hornets in 2014.

He held the same record with the Cleveland Cavaliers until Monday when he guard Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points against the Chicago Bulls. It shattered the 57 points James and Kyrie Irving had with the Cavs.

After the performance, James gave his feelings on the performance. He tweeted a picture of spider next to the words, "you're INSANE!!!!" Mitchell's nickname is Spider.

Mitchell is having the best season of his career since being traded from the Utah Jazz in September. He is averaging 29.3 points and the Cavs are fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. The Heat tried to acquire Mitchell in the offseason but refused to include Bam Adebayo in any trade package.

As for James, he faces the Heat Wednesday in Los Angeles.

