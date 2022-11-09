Skip to main content

Luka Doncic's Impressive 30-Point Streak Conjures Memories Of Dwyane Wade In 2008-09

Wade's season his widely considered the best in Heat history but is already being challenged by Doncic

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is already chasing NBA history and it's only November. 

Doncic will go for his 10th straight 30-point game to start the season. If he does, it will tie him with legend Wilt Chamberlain for the best start in league history. Any time a player's stats are compared to Chamberlain, you know it's impressive. Chamberlain is often the called the game's most dominant. 

So far, Doncic is averaging 36 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.3 assists him to the top of the league MVP list. His season already has him on pace to surpass what many call the greatest individual season in Miami Heat history, set by Dwyane Wade during the 2008-09 season. 

Wade averaged 30.2 points, five rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.9 assists, carrying most of the load for an undermanned Heat team. Wade had 39 games with at least 30 points despite sitting the final two games so he could rest for the postseason. Many felt Wade should have won the MVP, which was won by future teammate LeBron James. 

It's hard to fully compare Doncic's start to what Wade accomplished over the course of the season because the two players competed in two eras. 

Still, it will be fun to watch Doncic continue putting up big numbers the rest of the year. 

