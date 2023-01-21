Media Personality Shannon Sharpe Becomes The Story During Lakers-Grizzlies Game

Sharpe got into a near altercation with the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant's father

Fox Sports 1 host Shannon Sharpe got into a verbal altercation with the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant's father, Tee, Friday night during their game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The argument started courtside when Sharpe and Dillon Brooks exchanged words but then tensions rose when center Steven Adams and the entire Grizzlies team charged at Sharpe, quickly prompting Tee Morant to get involved. The situation got so tense security and staff had to break everyone apart.

After the game, Sharpe discussed the incident with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“They didn’t want this smoke, Dave,” Sharpe told ESPN. “They do all that talking and jockeying and I ain’t about that jockeying. It started with Dillon Brooks. I said he was too small to guard LeBron. He said, ‘F***’ me. I said, ‘F*** you’ back. He started to come at me and I said, ‘You don’t want these problems.’

Sharpe is a longtime supporter and friend of LeBron James, who played with the Miami Heat from 2010-14.

“And then Ja came out of nowhere talking," Sharpe said. "He definitely didn’t want these problems. Then the dad came and he obviously didn’t want no problems. But I wanted anything they had. Don’t let these fools fool you now.”

Tee Morant regularly attends Grizzlies games in support of his son, even appearing in videos which have gone viral on social media. In the third quarter, Tee Morant approached Sharpe to settle the drama. They shook hands and laughed it off. Morant told Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes him and Sharpe “are good” and he has “nothing but love for him”.

The Lakers defeated the Grizzlies 122-121, ending an 11-game win streak.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson. You can also check out his personal blog https://allball30.wordpress.com