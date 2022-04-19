Skip to main content

Vitals, Game Time, How To Watch, Betting Odds And Game 2 Prediction For Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat

The Miami Heat play host to the Atlanta Hawks Tuesday at FTX Arena

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: TNT

Betting lines:
According to Betonline.ag: Heat -7.5
According to Covers.com: Heat -7.5

VITALS: The Heat and Hawks met four times this regular season with Miami winning the series, 3-1. The Heat has currently won seven of their last eight overall matchups against the Hawks in Miami. The Heat are 73-57 all-time versus Atlanta during the regular season, including 47-19 in home games and 26-38 in road games. Additionally, the teams enter this postseason having faced each other just two times during the playoffs with Atlanta winning both of those series coming down to the final game, first in the 1994 First Round (3-2) and in the 2009 First Round (4-3). For the Heat, Bam Adebayo (Left Quadriceps Contusion), Dewayne Dedmon (Right Ankle Sprain), Haywood Highsmith (Left Hip Flexor Strain), Markieff Morris (Left Hip Flexor Strain), P.J. Tucker (Right Calf Strain) are questionable and Gabe Vincent (Right Big Toe Contusion) is probable. For the Hawks, Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) is probable, Clint Capela (knee) and Lou Williams (back) are out. 

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Max Strus

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F P.J Tucker

F Jimmy Butler

HAWKS

F De'Andre Hunger

F Danilo Gallinari

C John Collins

G Kevin Huerter

G Trae Young.

QUOTABLE

Kyle Lowry on the Heat's Game 1 victory: “Every single game is a different game in the Playoffs. It is only one game and it is what it is. We got the win and protected home court. We did what we were supposed to do tonight and that’s what we have to do the next game — protect home court.”

Here's the prediction for Sunday's game from Moses The Hamster. He picks the Heat. Moses' record during the postseason is 0-1. 

