Skip to main content

Miami Heat Defense Does Solid Job On Trae Young

Young held to just eight points in Game 1 loss against the Heat

The Miami Heat held Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young to just eight points in Sunday's Game 1 victory in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. 

Here's what Young had to say afterward about the Heat's defense and the remainder of the series: 

On playing against a switching defense:

“They do a lot of switching. They do a lot of switching things up too, not just switching. They do a lot of trapping. You have to be ready to read off of what they do.”

On bringing playoff intensity to the series:

“I think it is part of the process. They got swept here last year in the playoffs, so they came out with a lot of energy. It’s a part of it. [Winning] one game is not the whole thing. We have to be ready for the next game, be ready for game 2, and we will.”

On the confidence to switch the series around:

“I am very confident we are going to turn this around, first of all. Second of all, whenever teams are trapping and doing things like that, it’s not necessarily just me. I have to make sure my teammates are in the right place. It is more about getting guys to the right place and making the right reads. It is a collective unit when a guy gets trapped.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Heat make late-season roster moves. CLICK HERE

Heat looking to move past sideline incident. CLICK HERE

Steve Kerr explains why Bam Adebayo is dominant on defense. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks

USATSI_18106115_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Take 1-0 Lead In Series Against Atlanta Hawks

By Shandel Richardson1 hour ago
USATSI_18095916_168389536_lowres
News

Vitals, Game Time, How To Watch And Betting Odds For Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat

By Shandel Richardson5 hours ago
USATSI_18096609_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Preparing For The Challenge Of Facing Trae Young

By Shandel RichardsonApr 16, 2022
USATSI_18060108_168389536_lowres
News

Analyst Picks The Miami Heat To Win The NBA Finals

By Jayden ArmantApr 15, 2022
USATSI_18059602_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Have No Concerns About The Doubters

By Shandel RichardsonApr 15, 2022
MIAMI HEAT CITY JERSEY BOBBLEHEADS
News

Company Releases Heat City Jimmy Butler And Kyle Lowry Bobbleheads

By Shandel RichardsonApr 15, 2022
USATSI_18014710_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Says Winning Championship Is Goal

By Shandel RichardsonApr 14, 2022
USATSI_17983877_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Explains Altercation With Jimmy Butler and Erik Spoelstra

By Jayden ArmantApr 14, 2022