Miami Heat Defense Does Solid Job On Trae Young

Young held to just eight points in Game 1 loss against the Heat

The Miami Heat held Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young to just eight points in Sunday's Game 1 victory in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Here's what Young had to say afterward about the Heat's defense and the remainder of the series:

On playing against a switching defense:

“They do a lot of switching. They do a lot of switching things up too, not just switching. They do a lot of trapping. You have to be ready to read off of what they do.”

On bringing playoff intensity to the series:

“I think it is part of the process. They got swept here last year in the playoffs, so they came out with a lot of energy. It’s a part of it. [Winning] one game is not the whole thing. We have to be ready for the next game, be ready for game 2, and we will.”

On the confidence to switch the series around:

“I am very confident we are going to turn this around, first of all. Second of all, whenever teams are trapping and doing things like that, it’s not necessarily just me. I have to make sure my teammates are in the right place. It is more about getting guys to the right place and making the right reads. It is a collective unit when a guy gets trapped.”

