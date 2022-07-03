Donovan Mitchell Works Out With Bam Adebayo Amidst Trade Rumors

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has been one of the more highlighted players of the NBA offseason because it is unsure where he plays this season.

If he leaves Utah, one of his preferred destinations has been the Miami Heat. These rumors have intensified, especially after Mitchell posted videos of him practicing with Heat center Bam Adebayo on Instagram.

The video shows Mitchell catching an alley-oop off the wall in a gym at Louisville. The first comment on the post is from Adebayo: "Great Pass By Me."

Adebayo and Jimmy Butler were spotted with Mitchell a few weeks ago, which began the trade rumors for the Heat. The Jazz star has also been linked to Miami in the past.

Mitchell expressed frustration with the Jazz organization in the past, and it intensified with the firing of coach Quin Snyder. The Jazz also traded center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Joe Ingles to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The trades hint at signs of a rebuild in Utah, which Mitchell apparently wants to avoid. The Heat are a perfect fit. They were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference before losing to the Boston Celtics in seven games, falling one win shy of the NBA Finals.

It won't be easy for the Heat to make it happen. Minnesota exchanged five players and four first-round picks for Gobert. Many believe Miami will have to give up even more for Mitchell.

However, Mitchell has some leverage with the organization. As their star player, he has a say in where he wants to go. Furthermore, Utah's trades have been for draft picks and role players, essentially to build for the future.

Miami has draft picks and plenty of role players to exchange for Mitchell. If this is the direction Utah is headed toward, it would make sense they would trade their star and start over.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.