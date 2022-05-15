Skip to main content

The Miami Heat Will Play The Boston Celtics In The Eastern Conference Finals

It's Heat versus Celtics in the finals for the second time in three years

The Miami Heat learned their Eastern Conference finals opponent when the  the Boston Celtics defeated the Milwaukee Bucks Sunday afternoon.

The Heat and Celtics will play Game 1 of the finals Tuesday at FTX Arena. This will mark the second time in three years the teams have met in the postseason. The Heat defeated the Celtics in the 2020 conference finals on their way to the NBA Finals, where they lost in six games to the Los Angeles Lakers. 

The Celtics have All-Star Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the way. They also have a rejuvenated Al Horford and Marcus Smart, the Defensive Player of the Year. Boston also has role players such as Derrick White, Robert Williams III, and Daniel Theis.

The Heat are in the conference finals for the second time in three years. They have been off since Thursday when they eliminated the Philadelphia 76ers in six games. 

"I think we all could use a couple days just to get away from it," Heat guard Max Strus said. "We need to reset our minds, reset our bodies and just get ready for the next one." 

