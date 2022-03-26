Miami Heat Set To Take On A More Comfortable Brooklyn Nets Team

Kevin Durant says Nets looking to finish strong with Kyrie Irving cleared to play at home

Not only are the Miami Heat in the middle of a three-game losing streak, they face a rejuvenated Brooklyn Nets team Saturday at FTX Arena.

Kyrie Irving has been in NBA headlines all season for his decision to not receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but New York City mayor Eric Adams recently lifted the mandate that prevented him from playing in home games. The Nets now have their point guard on a full-time basis.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Nets All-Star Kevin Durant said. “It’s an exciting time for Brooklyn Nets and New York fans to see one of our own come back on the floor at home. It means a lot to our team, happy to have him back, and look forward to finishing the season strong.”

Irving has averaged 28.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists on the season. He scored more than 40 points in three of his last four starts, including a 60-point performance against the Orlando Magic. His return to the court full-time will have a significant impact on the Nets going forward.

"It'd be great if there's a lift," Nets coach Steve Nash said. "For me, I'm really just interested in the time playing together, getting a chance to work and play regularly and start to find some combinations and rotations that make sense for us going into the playoffs."

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant