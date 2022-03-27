Miami Heat Searching For Answers After Rough Week

Heat have now lost four straight games after falling to Brooklyn Nets

It was a week the Miami Heat would like to forget.

The Heat lost to the Brooklyn Nets Saturday at FTX Arena. It was their fourth straight defeat.

“Well, it certainly hasn’t been our best week," said Heat assistant Chris Quinn, who was filling in for coach Erik Spoelstra. "But obviously, we’re no excuses around here. Trying to figure out what’s working and what’s not working. We just have to get back to it and get ready for Monday against another good opponent.”

The loss knocked the Heat out of the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They now trail the Philadelphia 76ers.

“I literally could not have foreseen it," Heat guard Kyle Lowry said. "I think we are at that point where we are not concerned in a sense of panicking, but we have to fix some stuff. Like I said, it’s a long season. But we are getting to that point that — this is not a game where you just flush it. This is one of those games where you really have to say, ‘alright, we have to figure some things out."

The Heat return to action Monday against the Sacramento Kings.

