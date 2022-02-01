Lack Of Bodies Starting To Catch Up To Miami Heat

The Heat have now dropped two straight games after Monday's loss to the Boston Celtics

The Miami Heat have proven they can win without their top players.

Despite many starters being sidelined, they still hold the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference standings. But on Monday, their misfortunes got the best of them.

Playing without Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker and Kyle Lowry, the Heat fell 122-92 to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden Arena.

“We played about seven good minutes of basketball," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "The rest of it I would love to just put in a dumpster truck,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “It was just uncharacteristic for us. But we've been through a bunch of stuff in the last 72 hours."

At some point, the Heat knew the injuries would catch up to them. Now, they have to await the return of their starters. The Heat return to action Tuesday at the Toronto Raptors, so they have little time to sulk about Monday's embarrassing loss.

“Look,” Spoelstra said, “we have to manage a lot of different things this season. I think everything we’ve already experienced has given us a little bit of better experience and direction on what to do. But there’s no perfect plan.”

