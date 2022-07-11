The Miami Heat's Trade Offer For Donovan Mitchell Apparently Wasn't Enough

The Miami Heat have been relatively quiet during NBA free agency, but did make an offer for Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell.

The deal was reportedly "insufficient" according to the Salt Lake City Tribune. A trade was proposed before the Jazz sent center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“As [Jazz general manager Justin] Zanik hinted, Mitchell’s status with the Jazz might then be determined by what other teams are offering for him," the Tribune reported. If the Jazz got a return that made them more likely to be a championship team, they’d do the deal. According to a league source, one offer came from Miami even before the Gobert trade was finalized. The Jazz, though, found that offer insufficient. In addition, Miami’s win-now roster has limited picks and young players to trade.”

The Heat are searching for deals that keep them from parting with centerpieces Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. The Mitchell plan may be out but the Heat still have plenty time to make a major acquisition to help bolster an already strong lineup.

