Report: Miami Heat Free Agent Target Donovan Mitchell Not Yet Ready To Request A Trade

Mitchell may not be in the cards for the Heat

One of the Miami Heat’s targets during free agency, Donovan Mitchell, has stated that he won’t “force any action” following Rudy Gobert’s trade.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported Thursday on talk show “Get Up” that the three-time All-Star isn’t likely to request a move. “On Mitchell’ side, he’s going to stand pat,” Windhorst said. “He’s not going to force any action right now."

The Utah Jazz guard was one of the superstars linked to the Heat during this offseason. The Heat’s hope for grabbing Mitchell was high when a picture started circulating around the league of him and Jimmy Butler.

Throughout his career, Mitchell averages 23 points, four rebounds, four assists, one assist, and 0.3 blocks. He shoots 44 percent from the field and 36 percent from the three-point line. With his ball handling and three-point shooting, he would have been a great addition to the Heat’s roster, particularly the backcourt.

It has been reported numerous times Mitchell and Gobert’s relationship was rocky, particularly once the COVID outbreak occurred. Gobert was the first player in the league to be infected by the disease and reportedly passed it to Mitchell.

The Jazz started the offseason stacking draft picks. They acquired four first-rounders and a pick swap in the Gobert blockbuster trade and added another first-round selection by sending Royce O’Neale to the Brooklyn Nets.

It seemed the Jazz were heading into a rebuild stage but now their plans are different. Instead, they will keep Mitchell as the cornerstone while the Jazz tries to revitalize their roster. Mitchell is under contract through the 2024-2025 season with a player option for the 2025-2026 season.

Although the Heat’s window for grabbing Mitchell isn’t entirely closed, their chances are very slim to none.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson