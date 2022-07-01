Donovan Mitchell's Proposed Destination Is Reportedly The Miami Heat

Miami is still hoping to land the Utah Jazz All-Star

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell was one of the top players the Miami Heat coveted at the beginning of the offseason.

The Jazz shooting guard averaged 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists last season, earning a third straight All-Star selection. However, Mitchell expressed frustration in Utah, and the organization has avoided making appealing moves for their star player.

The Heat will most likely trade multiple first-round picks and Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent.

Rapper Fat Joe, who is close friends with the Jazz star, told the New York Daily News Miami is Mitchell's preferred destination.

“Fat Joe told me he is close to Mitchell and that Mitchell’s dream is playing for Miami, not his hometown Knicks,” the Daily News' Kristian Winfield wrote.

With Rudy Gobert now gone from Utah, the Jazz have more of an incentive to trade Mitchell since he will most likely pass on staying on a rebuilding team.

The Heat have yet to acquire any new players in free agency but re-signed Victor Oladipo and Dewayne Dedmon while losing P.J. Tucker to the Philadelphia 76ers.

MORE HEAT RELATED ARTICLES

Victor Oladipo back for another year with Miami. CLICK HERE.

Heat could be in the running after Kevin Durant requests trade. CLICK HERE.

Would Blake Griffin be a good fit in Miami? CLICK HERE.

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.