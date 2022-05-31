What's Next For Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson?

Robinson’s future with the Heat is up in the air.

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is considered one of the best shooters in the NBA.

During the regular season, he finished No. 7 in three-pointers made (232), tying with Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. Robinson has shot 40 percent from the arc in his career, setting several records along the way. He is the fastest player to reach 500, 600, and 700 three-pointers in NBA history.

But after barely playing in the postseason, Robinson’s future with the team is undecided.

Robinson averaged 12 minutes in the postseason. After a strong Game 1 against the Atlanta Hawks, he was knocked out of the rotation until Tyler Herro got injured. In the Heat’s 18 playoff games, Robinson only played more than 10 minutes in seven games. Even then, most of his extended playing time was when the game had already been decided.

While it’s still unclear exactly why coach Erik Spoelstra took Robinson outside the Heat’s starting lineup, it certainly isn’t a good look. Regardless, the shooting guard was a non-factor this postseason, which could send him elsewhere in October.

Robinson’s five-year, $90 million contract could also play a part in Miami’s decision with him this offseason. This is too big of an extension for someone who is a question mark come playoff time.

There have been speculations that Robinson could be a part of trade packages to get bigger stars like Mitchell or Joel Embiid. Miami has been talking about acquiring another All-Star, so Robinson could be a piece in exchange for a bigger player. There are also teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets that could use a prolific three-point shooter to aid their star players.

The trade rumors for Robinson in the middle of the season might be coming into fruition.

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Takeaways from the Heat's Game 7 loss. CLICK HERE.

Erik Spoelstra on Max Strus' overturned 3-pointer. CLICK HERE

Miami Heat fall to Boston Celtics in Game 7. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.