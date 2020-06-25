Dwyane Wade makes statement on latest signature shoe

It was four years ago when Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul shared the stage at the ESPY awards.

The group of superstars addressed several issues, including racism, police brutality and gun violence. Wade delivered perhaps the most powerful portion of the speech by ending with, "Enough is Enough."

With the country on edge after the death of George Floyd, Wade has added the phrase to his latest Li Ning signature shoe. Last month Floyd, who was black, died after being in custody of four Minneapolis police officers. The incident has sparked protests around the country.

Wade posted a photo of the shoes on Instagram Wednesday. He also recently shared a video of the speech a few days after Floyd's death, saying it was once again relevant because of the racial tension.

“The shoot-to-kill mentality has to stop," Wade said. "Not seeing the value of black and brown bodies has to stop. But also, the retaliation has to stop. The endless gun violence in places like Chicago, Dallas, not to mention Orlando. It has to stop. Enough. Enough is enough."

Wade has been among several in the Heat organization vocal about fighting social injustice. Udonis Haslem, Meyers Leonard and Duncan Robinson have all spoke out in recent months. On Wednesday, Andre Iguodala participated in a meeting between select players and league executive to brainstorm on how the NBA can help tackle social justice issues.

