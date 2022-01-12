Dwyane Wade Ranks No.  28 on Top 75 Player List

The Heat legend makes an appearance on The Athletic's Top 75 players

Former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade added yet another accomplishment to an already long list.

Wade was recently ranked No. 28 on The Athletic's Top 75 players list. Wade is generally considered the greatest player in franchise history. He helped the Heat win their first championship in 2006 and later teamed with LeBron James and Chris Bosh to win two more in 2012 and 2013.

Wade was a 16-time NBA All-Star and retired as the Heat's all-time career scoring leader. After retiring in 2019, Wade began life as a businessman. Last year he became part-owner of the Utah Jazz and recently took a similar role with Real Salt Lake, the city's Major League Soccer team.

In 2020, the Heat retired Wade's jersey. He is just one of five players with their jerseys hanging in the rafters at FTX Arena, joining Shaquille O'Neal, Tim Hardaway, Chris Bosh and Alonzo Mourning.

"I'm most proud that I've inspired different generations to want to be better, to want to be greater, to want to do things they never thought they would," Wade said at his retirement ceremony. "My goal is to bring people with me and lift others up along the way. That's legacy. When you're able to change someone's life and help their families have generational wealth. It's not how many points I score or how many times I dunk the ball. That's not legacy to me. Legacy to me is how much change I can create."

