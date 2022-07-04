Former NBA Center Eddy Curry Talks About Playing with the Miami Heat’s Big Three

Curry talked about playing with Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh during their Finals run in 2012.

Amongst NBA player Eddy Curry's 12 years in the NBA, Curry vividly remembers the feeling of playing with “The Big Three” of the Miami Heat.

Curry spoke with DJ Vlad to talk about the experience of playing in Miami during their first championship season.

"You saw LeBron, you saw D-Wade, you saw Chris Bosh, giving everything they had to the game,” Curry said. “I'm not going to be that guy that's not ready, so yeah, I was in the best shape of my life."

Heat Culture talks about embracing challenges and doing what you can to win the game. Curry said these values were instilled in him upon his arrival in Miami.

“I had never felt such a duty to be ready,” Curry said. “Even if I knew I wasn’t going to play, I knew I had to be ready. Just a duty to stay in shape, a duty to be in the best shape of my life, a duty to sacrifice to the game. It was almost like starting all over again from when I was trying to get to the NBA.”

Curry was selected by the Chicago Bulls with the fourth overall pick in 2001, playing with the team until he had heart issues in 2005. He was then traded to the New York Knicks, where he shined in his first few seasons. However, Knicks coaches and fans saw regression in Curry’s game during the 2007-08 season. The big man saw a drop in nearly every statistical category, and his weight concerns became a factor as well. He was sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the trade that brought Carmelo Anthony to the Knicks. Curry was released by the Timberwolves, where he signed with the Heat in 2011. With Miami, Curry had limited playing time, but was able to win a championship with the team in the 2012 NBA Finals.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.