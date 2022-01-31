Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Makes All-Star Case For His Players

Skip to main content
Player(s)
Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo
Team(s)
Miami Heat

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Makes His All-Star Case For His Players

Spoelstra says Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro deserve All-Star consideration

 Before Monday's game against the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra offered endorsements for his team to have representation at this year's NBA All-Star Game. 

While Jimmy Butler will likely get voted in as a reserve, Spoelstra said Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo are deserving. Despite Adebayo missing nearly six weeks because of injury, the Heat are still the No. 1 seed in the East. 

"The All-Star experience this year, I would love to see Bam as an All-Star," Spoelstra said. "I don't know how that works out whether he's had enough games. He's the heart and soul of what we do." 

Herro, who is the Heat's second-leading scorer, is the leading candidate for the league's Sixth Man of the Year award. 

'I would really like to see Tyler Herro become an All-Star," Spoelstra said. "I think he's had an All-Star year. I think it would be great for the narrative of that you can still accomplish individual goals if the team is successful and even if you're coming off the bench. There's a lot of strong opinions and narratives out there that you have to be X, Y, Z to be considered a great player. I just think it's a bunch of BS. It's about impacting winning. Tyler's been able to do that and we view him as our sixth starter anyway." 

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Read More

Jimmy Butler ties LeBron James for most triple-doubles in franchise history. CLICK HERE

Gabe Vincent growing as a defender CLICK HERE.

Bam Adebayo back in the lineup after being out nearly two months. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

spo celtics pregame
News

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Makes All-Star Case For His Players

22 minutes ago
USATSI_17586208_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker Ruled Out Tonight Against Boston Celtics

5 hours ago
USATSI_17517626_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Has Encouraged Jamal Murray During His Rehab

6 hours ago
USATSI_17088104_168389536_lowres
News

Dwyane Wade Says The Boston Celtics Should Keep Core Of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

6 hours ago
USATSI_17586325_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat At Boston Celtics Preview

8 hours ago
USATSI_17586200_168389536_lowres
News

Charles Barkley Drops Some Praise For The Miami Heat, Tyler Herro

Jan 30, 2022
USATSI_17587243_168389536_lowres
News

Jimmy Butler's Triple-Double Not Enough In Miami Heat's Loss To The Toronto Raptors

Jan 30, 2022
USATSI_17513693_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Surviving Despite The Absence and Importance of Kyle Lowry

Jan 29, 2022