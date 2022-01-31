Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Makes All-Star Case For His Players

Before Monday's game against the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra offered endorsements for his team to have representation at this year's NBA All-Star Game.

While Jimmy Butler will likely get voted in as a reserve, Spoelstra said Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo are deserving. Despite Adebayo missing nearly six weeks because of injury, the Heat are still the No. 1 seed in the East.

"The All-Star experience this year, I would love to see Bam as an All-Star," Spoelstra said. "I don't know how that works out whether he's had enough games. He's the heart and soul of what we do."

Herro, who is the Heat's second-leading scorer, is the leading candidate for the league's Sixth Man of the Year award.

'I would really like to see Tyler Herro become an All-Star," Spoelstra said. "I think he's had an All-Star year. I think it would be great for the narrative of that you can still accomplish individual goals if the team is successful and even if you're coming off the bench. There's a lot of strong opinions and narratives out there that you have to be X, Y, Z to be considered a great player. I just think it's a bunch of BS. It's about impacting winning. Tyler's been able to do that and we view him as our sixth starter anyway."

