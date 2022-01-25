Former Heat Player James Jones Gets GM Extension with Phoenix Suns

Jones is one of 10 black general managers in the NBA

James Jones, who was a part of two championship teams with the Miami Heat, continues to make progress for minority executive.

According to Marc Spears of The Undefeated, Jones has signed a multi-year contract extension as the general manager of the Phoenix Suns.

Jones has held his position since 2017. He was named the league's executive of the year last season. The Suns advanced to the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks.

“I’m just fortunate and I’m extremely grateful to be a part of it,” Jones told The Undefeated. “It’s more than I could have ever dreamed of to be a part of a team like this, some of the best professionals across sports. And to have the success that we’re having, it’s so much fun. When you step into this job, you never really know what it’ll be like, you hear stories about what it looks like, what the profession looks like, and the arc of a career in the front office or in an organization.”

Jones, a Miami native, played for the Heat from 2008-14. He won titles in 2012 and 2013 during the LeBron James era.

The full article on Jones' extension can be found HERE.

