Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Says He's `Not For Everybody'

Butler details his time in Miami in an interview with the New York Times

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler was recently talking about his own coffee brand, but couldn't help but speak on his demeanor with teams.

In an interview with the New York Times, Butler said "he's not for everybody on the floor."

"Because I get to do things my way, obviously with the input and help of the individuals that are helping me run this thing, but this brand is a reflection of myself and the people I’m around," Butler said. "If you don’t like it, that’s fine. We’re not harming anybody. I’m not for everybody on the floor, sometimes off the floor, and maybe this isn’t for everybody either. I hope that it is."

Butler also discussed how his leadership skills have improved in Miami.

"Just knowing how my role may change from game to game — for sure if Kyle’s (Lowry) not out there, because he is the primary ballhandler," Butler said. "But even knowing when you really got to get Duncan [Robinson] going or if Tyler [Herro]’s got it going, you continually feed him, and you just watch these young guys grow. I feel like I’ve made my name, quote unquote, in this league and now it is my job to help others become comfortable enough to make theirs."

The full interview with the New York Times can be read here.

