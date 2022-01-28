Andrew Wiggins All-Star Selection Adds to Jimmy Butler Saga

Andrew Wiggins, who once teamed with Jimmy Butler in Minnesota, is now an All-Star

It was almost four years ago when the rift began between Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler and Golden State's Andrew Wiggins.

Both were teammates with the Minnesota Timberwolves when Butler unleashed a profanity-laced tirade against Wiggins and some of the other players. It ultimately led to Butler being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Wiggins has recovered from the incident and on Thursday was named a starter for the NBA All-Game next month in Cleveland. Wiggins and Butler have left their pasts in the past.

After being called a bad teammate in Chicago, Minnesota and Philadelphia, Butler has been a model citizen with the Heat. He led them to the 2020 Finals and helped the Heat to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference this season.

"I've been rooting for them. Jimmy, he was a great teammate," Wiggins said while the Heat were in the middle of their Finals run. "Hell of a competitor. what he's brought over there, bringing those guys to the Finals, it's a huge accomplishment. It just shows what he can do."

Last December Golden State forward and former Heat player Andre Iguodala said Butler has always been supportive of Wiggins. Butler once called Wiggins the "most God-gifted player" he's seen.

"That was all I needed to hear to be honest, because Jimmy doesn't like anybody," Iguodala said. "So when Jimmy said he liked Wiggs, I kind of started looking at it different."

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Jimmy Butler ties LeBron James for most triple-doubles in franchise history. CLICK HERE

Gabe Vincent growing as a defender CLICK HERE.

Bam Adebayo back in the lineup after being out nearly two months. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com