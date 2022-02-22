The Two Sides Of Happy Jimmy Butler Day

Heat superstar claims Feb. 22, 2022 as the day to celebrate him

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler refused to take advantage of the opportunity.

On Tuesday, it was Feb. 22, 2022. Otherwise, 2-22-22. It just so happens Butler wears No. 22. So he took to Instagram to have a little fun. Butler posted a video of declaring the day as "Jimmy Butler Day."

In the clip, someone asked `Hey, Jimmy, are you aware of the date?"

Butler responded:

"Feb. 22, 2022," Butler said. "Jimmy Butler Day."

Butler then decided to give the dirty version.

"That's how they want me to say it," Butler said after being on his best behavior. "That's not how I say it, though. Check the next line."

When asked again, here's how Butler responded.

"It's f***** Jimmy Butler Day for all you b****** out there," Butler said. "2-22-22. Now get that camera out my f***** face and let me celebrate my day."

Just another day in the life of Butler, the Heat's superstar filtered and unfiltered. Butler had time off after playing in the NBA All-Star Game Sunday in Cleveland.

He has a few days off before the Heat return to action on the road against the New York Knicks.

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES



Miami Heat focusing on the remainder of the season. CLICK HERE

No Miami Heat reunion for Goran Dragic this season. CLICK HERE

Udonis Haslem applauds the Brian Flores hire in Pittsburgh. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com