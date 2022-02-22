Skip to main content
Player(s)
Jimmy Butler
Team(s)
Miami Heat

The Two Sides Of Happy Jimmy Butler Day

Heat superstar claims Feb. 22, 2022 as the day to celebrate him

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler refused to take advantage of the opportunity. 

On Tuesday, it was Feb. 22, 2022. Otherwise, 2-22-22. It just so happens Butler wears No. 22. So he took to Instagram to have a little fun. Butler posted a video of declaring the day as "Jimmy Butler Day." 

In the clip, someone asked `Hey, Jimmy, are you aware of the date?"

Butler responded:   

"Feb. 22, 2022," Butler said. "Jimmy Butler Day." 

Butler then decided to give the dirty version. 

"That's how they want me to say it," Butler said after being on his best behavior. "That's not how I say it, though. Check the next line."

When asked again, here's how Butler responded. 

"It's f***** Jimmy Butler Day for all you b****** out there," Butler said. "2-22-22. Now get that camera out my f***** face and let me celebrate my day."

Read More

Just another day in the life of Butler, the Heat's superstar filtered and unfiltered.  Butler had time off after playing in the NBA All-Star Game Sunday in Cleveland. 

He has a few days off before the Heat return to action on the road against the New York Knicks. 

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Miami Heat focusing on the remainder of the season. CLICK HERE

No Miami Heat reunion for Goran Dragic this season. CLICK HERE

Udonis Haslem applauds the Brian Flores hire in Pittsburgh. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

USATSI_17693331_168389536_lowres
News

The Two Sides Of Happy Jimmy Butler Day

By Shandel Richardson
21 minutes ago
USATSI_17733728_168389536_lowres
News

A Look At Where The Miami Heat Stand In Latest NBA Power Rankings

By Shandel Richardson
6 hours ago
USATSI_17737995_168389536_lowres
News

Michigan Coach Juwan Howard Issues Apology

By Shandel Richardson
7 hours ago
USATSI_17733695_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Turn Attention To Second Half Of The Season

By Shandel Richardson
Feb 21, 2022
USATSI_17159887_168389536_lowres
News

There Will Be No Miami Heat Reunion For Goran Dragic

By Shandel Richardson
Feb 21, 2022
USATSI_17733543_168389536_lowres
News

Former Heat center Shaquille O'Neal Gets Emotional During Top 75 Ceremony

By Khristian Davis
Feb 21, 2022
USATSI_17615698_168389536_lowres
News

Udonis Haslem May Add A Team To His Favorites List After Brian Flores Hiring In Pittsburgh

By Jayden Armant
Feb 21, 2022
USATSI_17726703_168389536_lowres
News

Ray Allen More Loyal To Miami Heat Than Boston Celtics?

By Shandel Richardson
Feb 21, 2022