Jimmy Butler Content With The Direction The Miami Heat Are Headed

Butler says the Heat are playing perfectly as they prepare for the playoffs

Balance has been the key for the Miami Heat all season. 

And All-Star Jimmy Butler says it is peaking at the right time. The Heat have just two games left before starting the postseason. 

"Everybody just wants to win," Butler said. "It can be anybody’s night when it comes to scoring or getting assists or rebounds. Nobody is chasing stats. We love that. Everybody plays to win."

The Heat are thriving because they are receiving contributions from everywhere. There are nights Butler carries the load. Then Tyler Herro. Or Bam Adebayo. Even Max Strus and Duncan Robinson have worked their way into the mix. 

"You never know when your number is going to be called," Butler said. "You’ve got so much talent, going all the way down to the end of our bench, that it’s tough whenever you see some DNP’s from some of these guys because they’d showed that they deserve to play. It’s really hard. Much respect to those guys for keeping it professional, coming in every day, helping guys get better. And when their name is called, they’ll be ready to go.” 

The Heat return to action Friday against the Atlanta Hawks in the regular-season home finale. 

