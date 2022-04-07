No Concerns About Jimmy Butler's 3-Point Shooting

Butler says he will shoot the 3 when he wants but won't force it

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is one of the league's top players because of his midrange game and defense.

While Butler has been more effective from the 3-point line of late, there are no plans of increasing his shots from the arc entering the NBA playoffs.

Butler is just fine with the role that has made him an All-Star six times.

“No, there’s not more emphasis," Butler said when asked if he'd take more 3-pointers. "If I choose to shoot it, I’ll shoot it. Yeah, everybody is yelling at me to shoot more threes, which I can, but I like to play bully ball and run into people and see who is stronger. That’s just how I play.”

The conversation began when Heat players began asking Butler to shoot more from the arc. He has made seven 3-pointers in the past four games but is shooting just 23 percent from the. It is his lowest since his rookie year.

“For sure [we are encouraging him]. He’s obviously capable," Heat forward Duncan Robinson said. "Way more than capable his whole career. Especially when he is open like that, let it fly for sure.”

Robinson is among the Heat's several 3-point shooters, including Max Strus and Tyler Herro. So they have that area covered, leaving the midrange stuff to Butler.

