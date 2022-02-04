Jimmy Butler Selected To All-Star Game

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler will make his sixth All-Star appearance while Tyler Herro will have to wait at least another season for his first one.

Butler was voted one of the reserves for the Eastern Conference. He has only played 33 games this season because of injuries. He leads the team with 21.8 points per game and averages 6.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds. Butler also passed LeBron James for most career triple-doubles in franchise history.

Despite Herro being second on the team at 20 points a game in what is becoming a breakout season, he was left off. He is the leading candidate to win the league's Sixth Man of the Year award.

The Heat were the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference entering Thursday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. They spent most of the last month atop the standings before a three-game losing streak.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said he felt his team, especially Herro, deserved some All-Star love.

'I would really like to see Tyler Herro become an All-Star," Spoelstra said recently. "I think he's had an All-Star year. I think it would be great for the narrative of that you can still accomplish individual goals if the team is successful and even if you're coming off the bench. There's a lot of strong opinions and narratives out there that you have to be X, Y, Z to be considered a great player. I just think it's a bunch of BS. It's about impacting winning. Tyler's been able to do that and we view him as our sixth starter anyway."

