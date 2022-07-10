Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Window For Kevin Durant Getting Smaller With Each Day

Former Heat player says Durant will play in Brooklyn if team is unable to find trade

The Miami Heat were initially one of the favorites to land Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant once he requested a trade. 

With the NBA free agency period almost two weeks in, the chances of the Heat acquiring have diminished. In fact, former Heat player Mike Miller recently said Durant will remain in Brooklyn if the organization is unable to find a proper deal. Miller spoke of the situation on SiriusXM NBA Radio. 

"If they don't make a trade in the next month, two months, he's going to show up, be a professional, and do his job," said Miller, who helped lead the Heat to championships in 2012 and 2013 during the LeBron James era. 

Durant, who won two championships with a stacked Golden State Warriors team, has the Heat and the Phoenix Suns atop his list of destinations. He said he wants to join a title contender. The Suns were the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference before losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round. The Heat, who finished atop the Eastern Conference standings, fell just one victory shy of the NBA Finals after losing to the Boston Celtics in the conference finals. 

