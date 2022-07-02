Skip to main content

Report: The Miami Heat Would Need To Keep All-Stars Together To Land Kevin Durant

Durant reportedly wants to play with Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo in Miami

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has made it clear he wants to remain on a contending team. 

He recently requested a trade from the Nets and is drawing interest from nearly every team in the NBA, including the Miami Heat. A recent report suggested the Heat would need to find a way to keep Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo to have any shot of landing Durant. 

“Durant, it seems, would only want to play on a Heat team that includes Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry," Sam Amick of The Athletic wrote. So even if the Heat were willing to move Butler in a deal as a way of satisfying the Nets’ (understandably pricey) request, doing so would leave Durant discontented from the start."

If true, the Heat would have a difficult time acquiring Durant because Adebayo and Lowry are their biggest bargaining chips. There also Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson, but Adebayo and Lowry would likely have to be part of any deal involving Durant. 

Still, you can never count out Heat team president Pat Riley and general Andy Elisburg. This managed to pull of surprise deals in the past. 

Durant, who won two championships with a stacked Golden State Warriors team, has the Heat and the Phoenix Suns atop his list of destinations. 

