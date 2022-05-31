Kyle Lowry Refuses To Use Hamstring Injury As An Excuse

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry refused to blame his struggles in the Eastern Conference finals on his injury.

Lowry dealt with pain from sore hamstring that bothered him throughout the playoffs.

"I was out there," Lowry said. "I was out there playing. That's all that really mattered. At the end of the day, we don't make excuses. You know, we tip our hats to the Boston Celtics. Congratulations, Eastern Conference champions. They beat us. You know, for ourselves, it is what it is. We go back to the drawing board and back to the bottom of the totem pole like everybody else besides two teams right now."

Lowry averaged 9.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists in the conference finals. He missed seven games in the postseason because of the injury. The Heat dealt with the injury bug throughout the year.

"One thing I love about this team, we fought through adversity this whole year," center Bam Adebayo said. "We've had guys out multiple times, so it's normal to us. It's just -- this was the last one this season."

