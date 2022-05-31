Skip to main content

Kyle Lowry Refuses To Use Hamstring Injury As An Excuse

Lowry played through the NBA Finals with a hamstring strain

 Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry refused to blame his struggles in the Eastern Conference finals on his injury. 

Lowry dealt with pain from sore hamstring that bothered him throughout the playoffs. 

"I was out there," Lowry said. "I was out there playing. That's all that really mattered. At the end of the day, we don't make excuses. You know, we tip our hats to the Boston Celtics. Congratulations, Eastern Conference champions. They beat us. You know, for ourselves, it is what it is. We go back to the drawing board and back to the bottom of the totem pole like everybody else besides two teams right now."

Lowry averaged 9.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists in the conference finals. He missed seven games in the postseason because of the injury.  The Heat dealt with the injury bug throughout the year. 

"One thing I love about this team, we fought through adversity this whole year," center Bam Adebayo said. "We've had guys out multiple times, so it's normal to us. It's just -- this was the last one this season."  

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Takeaways from the Heat's Game 7 loss. CLICK HERE.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Erik Spoelstra on Max Strus' overturned 3-pointer. CLICK HERE

Miami Heat fall to Boston Celtics in Game 7. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics

spo after game 7 3
News

Erik Spoelstra: `This Team Was Here To Compete For A Title'

By Shandel Richardson21 minutes ago
USATSI_18390912_168389536_lowres
News

Video Of Bam Adebayo Ripping Off Jersey Goes Viral

By Shandel Richardson40 minutes ago
USATSI_18353995_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Can Jimmy Butler Lead The Miami Heat To A Title?

By Shandel Richardson59 minutes ago
USATSI_18391870_168389536_lowres
News

Stephen A. Smith Had No Problem With Jimmy Butler's Last Shot

By Cory Nelson21 hours ago
USATSI_18390912_168389536_lowres
News

The Miami Heat Hope Bam Adebayo Can Build On Strong Ending To Postseason

By Jayden Armant21 hours ago
USATSI_18391870_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Has No Regrets About Missed 3-Point Shot

By Shandel Richardson23 hours ago
Erik Spoelstra on the Max Strus Call
News

Erik Spoelstra Reacts To Controversial 3-Point Call on Max Strus' Shot

By Jayden ArmantMay 30, 2022
USATSI_18391715_168389536_lowres
News

Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Game 7 Loss To the Boston Celtics

By Cory NelsonMay 30, 2022