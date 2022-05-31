Miami Heat's Max Strus: `I've Got To Be More Complete'

Miami Heat guard Max Strus was a fundamental piece to the team during the regular season and playoffs.

On Tuesday, Strus discussed a variety of topics during the exit interviews at FTX Arena. One of them was Strus’ overturned 3-pointer in the third quarter of Sunday's Game 7 loss against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals.

“I don’t know how that was called after I saw the video,” he said. “They have that rule to take human error out of the game. And human error makes an error. Hopefully I don’t get fined. I’m not happy about it. It changed the game and the momentum.”

During the series, Strus shot only 30 percent from the field. He said the Celtics made the proper adjustments.

“Teams made adjustments to what we’re good at and what works," Strus said. "They made me do more than make threes. You can put the full blame on me for the 3-point percentage. I should be the leader on that, as the best shooter on the team. To start the series, Marcus Smart was guarding me and he’s Defensive Player of the Year. That says something in itself that I did something good this year.”

Strus, 26, mentioned the improvements he would like to make moving forward.

“I’ve got to be more complete," Strus said. "Teams are going to force me to make plays inside the arc. I’ve got to get better there. I’ve taken leaps and bounds as a player in this league. Looking at the full year, I’ve had a pretty successful season personally. I’ve grown a lot and learned a lot. There are areas of improvement and that’s exciting about this game. Once you keep flourishing, the challenges that come with it and the ways you can get better.”

He also said “[Defensively] I’m going to keep proving over and over I can guard.”

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson