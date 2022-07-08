Max Strus Explains The Importance Of Summer League

After going undrafted out of college, Miami Heat guard Max Strus signed a two-year, $3.5 million contract.

And he says he owes it all to the NBA summer league.

Strus he doesn't know where he'd be without the opportunity to showcase his skills. He spoke of his journey from undrafted to two-way player to rotation player with ESPN.

"Summer league was everything for me last season," Strus said. "It provided all the confidence in the world for me to do what I did last season, honestly."

Last season Strus averaged 10.6 points, three rebounds and 1.4 assists. After coming off the bench for most of the year, he replaced Duncan Robinson in the starting lineup. The move was significant considering Robinson is playing on a $90-million contract.

"I think, yes, I would be the guy that people can look at and say, 'He was in his third year in the NBA, he probably shouldn't have played summer league, but he went and did it,'" Strus said. "'And it was the best thing for him. And now look where he is.'"

HEAT RELATED STORIES

Victor Oladipo back for another year with Miami. CLICK HERE.

Heat could be in the running after Kevin Durant requests trade. CLICK HERE.

Would Blake Griffin be a good fit in Miami? CLICK HERE.

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com