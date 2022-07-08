Skip to main content

Max Strus Explains The Importance Of Summer League

Strus used a strong summer league showing to earn an NBA contract

After going undrafted out of college, Miami Heat guard Max Strus signed a two-year, $3.5 million contract. 

And he says he owes it all to the NBA summer league. 

Strus he doesn't know where he'd be without the opportunity to showcase his skills. He spoke of his journey from undrafted to two-way player to rotation player with ESPN. 

"Summer league was everything for me last season," Strus said. "It provided all the confidence in the world for me to do what I did last season, honestly."

Last season Strus averaged 10.6 points, three rebounds and 1.4 assists. After coming off the bench for most of the year, he replaced Duncan Robinson in the starting lineup. The move was significant considering Robinson is playing on a $90-million contract. 

"I think, yes, I would be the guy that people can look at and say, 'He was in his third year in the NBA, he probably shouldn't have played summer league, but he went and did it,'" Strus said. "'And it was the best thing for him. And now look where he is.'"

HEAT RELATED STORIES

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Victor Oladipo back for another year with Miami. CLICK HERE.

Heat could be in the running after Kevin Durant requests trade. CLICK HERE.

Would Blake Griffin be a good fit in Miami? CLICK HERE.

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (1)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

USATSI_18390954_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Believes He Can Return To All-Star Form

By Shandel Richardson16 hours ago
oladipo
News

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Putting In Work In The Offseason

By Shandel Richardson17 hours ago
USATSI_18171721_168389536_lowres
News

Report: Miami Heat Free Agent Target Donovan Mitchell Not Yet Ready To Request A Trade

By Cory Nelson19 hours ago
USATSI_17768304_168389536_lowres
News

Jimmy Butler Hilariously Responds To P.J. Tucker Signing With Philadelphia 76ers

By Jayden ArmantJul 7, 2022
USATSI_18354835_168389536_lowres
News

Former Heat Forward P.J. Tucker Moves On To The Next Chapter

By Shandel RichardsonJul 7, 2022
USATSI_18324445_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Re-Sign Forward Caleb Martin To A Three-Year Deal

By Jayden ArmantJul 6, 2022
USATSI_18631270_168389536_lowres
News

Haywood Highsmith Has Been Consistent For The Miami Heat

By Jayden ArmantJul 6, 2022
Lebron James Legends of The Court Bobblehead
News

LeBron James Featured In New `Legends Of The Court' Bobblehead

By Shandel RichardsonJul 6, 2022