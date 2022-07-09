Skip to main content

Should The Miami Heat Acquire Myles Turner Amidst Indiana Pacers Trades?

Miami could make a move on Turner while the Pacers are dealing out their star players.

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner was rumored to go to the Miami Heat a couple weeks ago.

Now, that trade could come to fruition.

With the organization’s recent trades, the Pacers seem to be entering a rebuilding stage. They recently traded Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics and T.J. Warren to the Brooklyn Nets. Since Turner is another big name in Indiana, it wouldn’t be surprising if he were to be traded as well.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski talked about the Pacers’ moves on NBA Today.

"[The Pacers] are clearly moving into a full rebuild now,” Wojnarowski said. “They're also engaged on Myles Turner elsewhere too."

With no guarantee of a contract extension, there is no real incentive for Turner to stay on a rebuilding team. This could be an opportunity for the Heat to acquire the center.

Heat team president Pat Riley’s biggest point of emphasis to Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro was becoming two-way players. Turner is an athlete who produces on both ends.

He brings defensive playmaking and spacing on the floor offensively. He shot 33.3 percent from the field last season. He averaged 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, one assist and 2.8 blocks. Turner has led the league twice in blocks per game. His presence as a big body would give Miami more height against smaller opponents.

While it would be great to see Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell in Miami this upcoming season, neither is likely to occur. Mitchell isn't expected to request a trade from the Utah Jazz, and Durant’s trade would require more than the Heat can afford. 

Since Indiana is looking for more rebuilding pieces and draft picks, Miami would have the capital to acquire Turner.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

