Sports Bettors Taking An Interest In Miami Heat After Strong Start

The Miami Heat have apparently grown in popularity in the sports gambling world.

According to the website Oddschecker.com, "in the 24 hours since their two-point victory, more bets have been placed on Miami to win the NBA (title) than any other team, with 31.82 percent of wagers backing them."

The Heat became an overnight sensation after taking a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven series against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Game 3 is Friday at 6:30 p.m., in Orlando.

The fifth-seeded Heat are just two wins from upsetting the No. 1 team in the East. If they advance, they would face the Boston Celtics or Toronto Raptors in the conference finals.

The Heat have won all six of their postseason games, making them an even more attractive pick. Forward Jimmy Butler and guard Goran Dragic are playing arguably their best basketball of the season while playoff newbies Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson, Derrick Jones Jr. and Kendrick Nunn have adjusted quickly.

"Whereas other teams may have more stars, the Heat have become more than the sum of their parts, a real team," Oddschecker.com spokesperson Pete Watt said. “Jimmy Butler is at his All-Star best, but his supporting cast, (Goran) Dragic, (Tyler) Herro and (Bam) Adebayo, are also showcasing their talents.”

Of the eight remaining teams, the Heat have the fifth-best odds of winning the championship at +800.

Here's the full list:

Los Angeles Lakers +260

Los Angeles Clippers +300

Boston Celtics +550

Milwaukee Bucks +750

Miami Heat +800

Houston Rockets +1200

Toronto Raptors +2500

Nuggets +4000

